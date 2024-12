GWM made its presence known recently by launching GWM Wey 80 (Gaoshan) at the Thailand International Motor Expo.

A worthy rival to the Toyota Alphard, the GWM Wey 80 (Gaoshan) offers an exceptional level of luxury that sets the bar high. Its sophisticated design, paired with features like roof interior lighting, a cabin aroma system, and upgraded seats, provide maximum comfort for a first-class driving experience. Every detail of the GWM Wey 80 (Gaoshan) is crafted to satisfy even the most discerning tastes, setting it apart from its competition in the executive MPV market.

The model boasts a powertrain that's as innovative as its luxurious design. This plug-in hybrid SUV is equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine, complemented by a potent 34kW battery, providing ample power for even the most demanding journeys.

As for the price, there has not been much information yet in Thailand right now but the brand will also make its local debut next month. With nearly date of KLIMS 2024 – happens at MITEC this 5-11 December – perhaps we can see the model there as well? We never know.

For now, GWM has already added three brands to its portfolio: Haval, Tank, and ORA.