Honda CR-V goes all electrified in Europe, no ICE-only option offered

Honda has officially unveiled the latest version of one of its most popular SUVs, the Honda CR-V.

The sixth generation model will no doubt arrive in European markets later this year, and apart from setting new standards in terms of design, functionality, and convenience, Honda is going hard on the electrified front.

A lot of refinements have been made to make the new Honda CR-V a more well-rounded SUV that offers Honda's signature advanced and sporty attributes with cutting-edge driver aids and passive safety features. What customers will be getting in the near future is a Honda CR-V that carries improved reliability, driving dynamics, and most importantly, overall comfort.

For powertrain options, future European owners can opt between two - a full hybrid (e:HEV) or a plug-in hybrid (e:PHEV). This is the first time that an all-electrified CR-V has been offered in the market where all new models are fitted with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine.

What it offers is enhanced efficiency, refinement, and dynamic performance across the entire range, but even more so with the e:PHEV variant. The very first plug-in hybrid CR-V offers an all-electric driving range of 82km paired with a charging time of only 2.5 hours.

No other specific details have been shared just yet apart from the sixth-gen Honda CR-V offering impressive acceleration, quick charging times, and a highly competitive all-electric driving range.

If charging isn't your thing, the full hybrid e:HEV CR-V should be just as impressive as what we here in Malaysia have already experienced with the Honda Civic. What you're essentially getting is the same lithium-ion battery and two compact electric motors that seamlessly transition between EV, Hybrid, and Engine Drive modes to cater to various driving conditions.

Design-wise, the familiar Honda CR-V silhouette remains, apart from a redesigned front end in the form of a new grille, slim headlights, and a set of new signature daytime running lights. The insides have been expanded thanks to a 40mm longer wheelbase which offers 16mm more rear legroom and 18% more luggage space.

According to Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd., “The all-new CR-V builds upon everything the iconic model stands for – progressive design, a premium cabin, class-leading levels of safety, practicality and comfort, and efficient and responsive performance. This latest iteration is the ultimate SUV package, offering a unique, dynamic and premium product that perfectly suits the current demands of the European market.”