Honda Delivers again- 2,200 units of Honda WR-V delivered in Malaysia, ONE month after debut

Honda Malaysia proudly announced yesterday that they have successfully delivered 2,200 units of the All-New Honda WR-V, with the top range RS variant contributing 60% of total sales so far. This offically makes the WR-V Honda's second best selling model for July 2023 behind only to the ever reliable Honda City.

At the same time, the company also threw a small handover ceremony at Accord Auto Sdn Bhd, that managed to be the first dealer in Malaysia to close a deal for the All-New Honda WR-V to celebrate Ms Nurain Binti Muhammad, the first offical owner of Honda WR-V in Malaysia.

Honda was gracious enough to present Ms Nurain with accessories, Ultra Glass body coating and official merchandise worth a whopping RM 5,000. Now, imagine being on the receiving end of that.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura said, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust in the Honda brand and support for the All-New Honda WR-V, which is a brand-new model in the Non-National Small SUV segment. Since its launch, the model has been well accepted in the market and achieved remarkable sales performance. The RS variant is the largest contributor, accounting for 60% of the total sales to-date. We are also delighted to share that the All-New Honda WR-V is the second best-selling model in our Honda line-up for the month of July 2023.”

Ms. Nurain said, “When Honda Malaysia announced that they were launching the All-New Honda WR-V, I did some research on the car and was immediately impressed by its design and features. The model has a young and energetic profile, showcased by its stylish and striking appearance that reflects my personality. I like that the All-New Honda WR-V has a compact design on the outside but still has ample room on the inside. Thus, I believe I can enjoy a pleasant on-the-road experience with utmost comfort when driving this car on my daily commute. This model is the perfect Small SUV that I have been searching for!”

Accord Auto Sdn. Bhd. owner Mr. Ng Jit Hua said, “We are very honoured that we were the one who sealed the deal with Ms. Nurain and delivered the first registered All-New Honda WR-V to its owner in Malaysia. The steadfast support from our customers is the driving force that moves us forward. We are committed to going beyond our customers’ expectations and will continue to deliver high-quality sales and after-sales services to all Honda customers.”

The All-New Honda WR-V is open for booking and for those of you who wants to get your hands on it, dont rush. Go test drive before booking yourself this masterpiece. Available at your nearest Honda dealership nationwide.

To the rest of you who wants to buy but already own a car and can't afford another, happy window shopping.