Honda Malaysia is showing its gratitude by offering rebates for up to RM80,000 off for Civic Type R, through campaign “Unwrap Big Savings” This brings the price for this hot-selling Honda model for approximately RM 320,000.

In addition, the Civic 1.5 E and 1.5V are discounted by RM12,000, and RM10,000 discounts the RS petrol and hybrid variants. Hence, we can buy this sedan now for below RM120,000.

For Honda WR-V, variant S will get RM5,000 off while the E,V and RS being offer with RM8,000 discount. If you prefer the CR-V, you can get it with RM4,000 off for S and E.

HR-V is being offered for 1.5L S and E with a RM3,000 discount, while V is slightly higher with RM5,000 off. There is also an RS hybrid variant with only a RM1,000 rebate.

This exclusive deal starts now and will be available until 31 October while supplies last. To learn more about Honda ‘Unwrap Big Savings,’ visit the Honda official website. Grab these hot deals now before the end of October.