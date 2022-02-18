Honda Malaysia Targets 80k Car Sales In 2022, Focus On Advanced Tech

Based on the forecasted Total Industry Volume of 600,000 units, Honda Malaysia announced yesterday that their 2022 sales target has now been set to 80,000 cars.

That’s approximately a 50% increase over their 2021 sales numbers with last year totalling 53,031 units. Their bullish outlook is fuelled by the momentum from their newest car launches such as the 11th-generation Civic, the all-new City sedan and City Hatchback to replace the Jazz.

Unsurprisingly, their best-selling models this past year were the City sedan which was launched early in the year to account for 36% of total sales followed by the HR-V (21%) and CR-V (14%).

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Madoka Chujo said, “We started 2022 on the back of the strong momentum gained from the launch of the All-New City Hatchback in December 2021. This model raised the benchmark in the B-hatchback segment, offering advanced technology namely e:HEV, Honda SENSING and Honda CONNECT,”

“This excellent start to the year continued with the launch of the All-New Civic last month. We set a new benchmark for the C-segment by offering VTEC Turbocharged and Honda SENSING as standard features for all variants. The model’s exceptional interior and exterior further complemented the All-New Civic’s overall package, making it stand apart in the C-segment," Ms. Chujo continued.

In 2022, Honda also plans to double down on its suite of advanced powertrain and connectivity tech by expanding on its e:HEV variants by increasing its emphasis on communicating the fuel economy and performance benefits of its unique hybrid drive system, as well as their Honda SENSING active safety suite and Honda CONNECT vehicle telematics service.

The after-sales was also mentioned as a key area of focus for the automaker, giving more options to customers such as making appointments via the HondaTouch application and expanding their on-site mobile vehicle servicing facility.