We’re in for a treat. Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has confirmed the presence of the Honda Prelude Concept at the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), scheduled from December 5 to 11 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Importantly, this marks the hybrid coupe's first appearance in the region following its global premiere at last year’s Japan Mobility Show, where it was met with great enthusiasm given its rather fetching looks, the return of a famed nameplate, and how ‘near-production’ it seems despite its concept status, hinting at the real possibility of it hitting showrooms in the near term.

Heavily rumoured to go on sale starting in 2025, this next-generation model would fill the gap left not only by the previous 5th-generation Prelude, which concluded its production run in 2001, but also the Civic Coupe that was discontinued during the model family’s 10th-generation in 2021 due to dwindling sales.

The Prelude Concept’s regional premiere at KLIMS further not only reinforces the narrative of this return, but marks a Malaysian market entry as more than just a pipe dream for fans like us.

Obviously, the Prelude Concept features an eye-catching design, highlighted by a sharp front end, sleek headlights, a modern front grille, a flowing glasshouse, and striking full-width taillights. While Honda has yet to release technical specifications, the car is expected to adopt an advanced version of Honda’s e:HEV hybrid powertrain, though one more suited to higher performance and driver enjoyment.

Honda’s i-MMD e:HEV system - as seen in the City, HR-V, CR-V, and Civic - typically combines an electric motor that handles primary propulsion with a petrol engine serving as both a power generator and a direct drive source, utilising a single-speed transmission and lock-up clutch.

Despite speculation, it’s unlikely the Prelude will feature a manual transmission, staying true to its hybrid DNA. Still, though an e:HEV powertrain is all but set in stone, Honda hasn’t denied the possibility of a non-hybrid variant showing up later, possibly with 3 pedals.

The Prelude Concept is set to reignite excitement in Honda’s two-door lineup, becoming the brand’s first "affordable" coupe offering since the CR-Z was discontinued in 2016; there is the S660, but in imported fashion.

In addition to this highlight, Honda Malaysia might surprise fans with another debut at the upcoming motor show, potentially unveiling the facelifted Civic. This aligns with HMSB’s earlier announcement to introduce two new models this year, with one yet to be revealed.