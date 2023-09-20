Honda Motocompacto e-scooter: Revolutionizing last-mile commuting

A new era in urban mobility

In the hustle and bustle of city life, the last mile of a commute can be really tiring and troublesome. Enter the Honda Motocompacto e-Scooter - designed to transform the urban travel experience. With a foldable design that's can give gymnast a run for their money and a weight that is so light, you'd have a better chance of straining your arm carrying your pet dog than the e-scooter. The Motocompacto is here to make that final stretch, well, not much of a stretch.

Say goodbye to the days of cramming into crowded buses, stuck in MRT or LRT or even bringing a bicycle on the train with all eyes on you. The Motocompacto folds down into its own compact carrying case, making it easier to take along in car, hop on public transportation, or store away in tight spaces. It's not just a scooter, it's a personal urban transportion.

From college campuses to busy city streets, the Motocompacto is the ticket to agile, fun and efficient travel. Its cushy seat and secure foot grip ensure a comfortable ride, while the onboard storage lets the owner store essential items - all within arm's reach.There's also digital speedometer and charge gauge to keep owners up to speed with the e-scooter's battery life.And lets not forget, a phone app enables riders to adjust their personal settings, including lighting and ride modes, via Bluetooth. In a world where time is of the essence and convenience is king, the Motocompacto stands tall as the ultimate solution for last-mile commuters. It's the best best friend we need, offering a blend of style and simplicity. Embrace the future of commuting with the Honda Motocompacto and better the way you navigate the city.

Key Specifications and Features

ENGINEERING:

Motor Type Permanent magnet, direct drive

Peak Output 490W

Torque 11.8 lb.-ft./16 Nm

Drive Front-wheel drive

Max Speed 15 mph

Battery Capacity 6.8Ah

Charge Time 3.5 hours (110v)

Range Up to 19 KM

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES:

Wheelbase 29.2 inches

Length (ready-to-ride / folded) 38.1 inches / 29.2 inches

Height (ready-to-ride / folded) 35.0 inches / 21.1 inches

Width (ready-to-ride / folded) 17.2 inches / 3.7 inches

Seat Height 24.5 inches

Weight 41.3 lbs.

