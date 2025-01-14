Hyundai Ioniq 5 N DK Edition – Dedicate to drifting master, Keiichi Tsuchiya

Hyundai has revealed a specially tuned version of the Ioniq 5 N dubbed the “DK Edition”, a homage to the legendary ‘Drift King’—not the infamous character from Fast and Furious, mind you—and his signature aero-focused approach.

With a pedigree built on the drifting expertise of Keiichi Tsuchiya—widely recognized as the Drift King—the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N “DK Edition” delivers a unique fusion of power, precision, and handling. Tsuchiya, known for his extensive knowledge of drifting techniques, lent his expertise to the Initial D anime series, helping shape the distinctive drifting style that it's renowned for.

Incorporating the Drift King's influence, the Ioniq 5 N “DK Edition” promises to bring a thrilling and sophisticated driving experience to the all-electric hyper-hatch segment.

In keeping with Tsuchiya's vision, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N “DK Edition” features a suite of performance-driven modifications.

The car boasts upgraded six-piston calipers with performance pads concealed behind new 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Additionally, a set of new lowering springs has reduced the ride height by 15 mm, further enhancing the vehicle's handling and stability.

Unfortunately, The DK Edition is only available in Japan and Korea when it launches later this year.