Isuzu D-Max owners roll out for Merdeka Convoy 66: Uniting with Durian and adventures!

In a grand display of patriotism, some 600 Isuzu D-Max owners across the nation recently set out to celebrate Malaysia's Independence Day in style. It was a Merdeka Convoy 66 like never before, organized by none other than Isuzu Malaysia and their authorized dealerships.

The parades were held in 29 locations, all kicking off at once at 9:15 AM on the splendid morning of August 31, 2023, ensuring that the 66th year of Malaysia's Independence was marked with a vehicular extravaganza.

With COO Kenkichi Sogo enthusiastically flagging off the convoy at the Isuzu Jinjang outlet in Kuala Lumpur, the event was more than just a celebration. It was a chance for dealers and owners to come together, celebrating their love for the mighty D-Max and also the special bond Malaysians share.

"While our goal was to create a memorable Merdeka celebration, we also wanted to highlight the unique unity that defines Malaysia, transcending borders," Sogo added.

As the convoy cruised through the day, Isuzu D-Max owners were treated to many delightful activities organised by their respective dealerships. Cars decked out in commemorative decals and flags, owners sporting exclusive event t-shirts, and a fun day filled with adventures.

From durian farm escapades to a mini off-roading course, from sandy beach to lush rainforest retreats, and even a pitstop at a shopping mall - it was a day of to remember for everyone.

The response from the owners? Positively upbeat! Many were eager to meet up for more group activities, forging even closer bonds and networking with their fellow D-Max owners. After all, what better occasion to unite than independance day and share the mutual love for the country and for Isuzu D-Max?

So, here's to the Isuzu D-Max owners, turning the Merdeka Convoy 66 into an unforgettable adventure. It's safe to say the event was a huge success and the organiser and participants alike had one hell of a time.

Peace out!



