Jackpot: Honda WR-V becomes overnight sensation in Malaysia

The Honda WR-V can be summed up in two words - 'huge success'. Indeed it was a huge success for Honda Malaysia - with over 7,300 bookings and 3,300 units delivered within one month. It's safe to say that Honda has managed to capture the attention of Malaysians with the A-segment SUV -a first of its kind for a non-national brand here in Malaysia. Assembled locally, it comes in four variants, with prices ranging from RM 89,900 to RM 107,900.

The Honda WR-V is built on a chassis or structural foundation that is derived from the second-generation Honda BR-V, but it has been modified for use in the WR-V model - allowing the WR-V to have its own unique size. So, in terms of looks, the WR-V has a youthful and rugged look like Mike Tyson from 1987, especially from the rear. The RS variant, priced at RM 107,900, stands out with a sleek chrome front grille and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the WR-V offers ample legroom and a spacious boot. Rear occupants have plenty of space to stretch their legs and the 380L boot can handle a good amount of luggage. Getting in and out is easy, thanks to its tall ride height. However, front seat comfort might be a concern for taller individuals.

The interior design may not feel as premium or futuristic, but Honda makes it up by offering a good amount of user-friendly features that suits the needs of many buyers including the infotainment system - which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the Honda LaneWatch camera while the RS variant offers more features through Honda Connect - allowing owners to start the engine via the app as well as geotracking and other remote capabilities. So, it's not all that bad.

Under the hood, the WR-V packs a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine, delivering 121 PS and 145 Nm. It handles corners well with minimal body roll, making it a comfortable ride overall. However, when at max capacity, overtaking might require a bit more effort.

The RS variant comes with sportier tuning, including 17-inch tires and tweaked suspension. This leads to a stiffer ride, which might not be ideal for those seeking comfort. In terms of noise insulation, the engine bay is well-insulated, but wind and road noise are still noticeable.

In conclusion, while the WR-V offers Honda's trademark practicality and roominess, the RS variant may not be the best choice for comfort. You might wanna have a look at the V variant first if you really wanna get a WR-V before deciding that the RS variant is the best for you just because it's the highest spec. People have different taste and needs, so, it differs for everyone.

Prices of the 4 variants offered in Malaysia:

WR-V 1.5 S - RM 89,900

WR-V 1.5 E - RM 95,900

WR-V 1.5 V - RM 99,900

WR-V 1.5 RS - RM 107,900

For full review, click here

