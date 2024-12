JAECOO Malaysia is gearing up to dominate 2025. The first locally assembled C9 Premium Off-road SUV Coupé will roll off the assembly line at its Shah Alam plant and be delivered to customers in January.

The Shah Alam assembly plant currently produces the JAECOO J7, in addition to the C9 SUV Coupé's all-wheel drive and 2-wheel drive variants.

Vice President JAECOO Malaysia, Emily Lek said the company was pleased with the encouraging response for the C9 and ready to deliver.

“As a brand that is invested for the long term, we are equally dedicated to taking care of our

customers throughout their ownership journey with us.

“Looking ahead, JAECOO continues to keep our finger on the pulse to ensure we deliver best-in-class vehicles and services that suit the market’s current needs,” she said.

