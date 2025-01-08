JETOUR Dashing SUV launching in Q1 2025, to open over 20 service centres in Malaysia

JETOUR Malaysia will launch its first SUV, the JETOUR Dashing, in Q1 2025. This vehicle will showcase advanced Vanguard technology and is expected to begin local assembly operations shortly after its introduction.

The JETOUR brand also plans to unveil its versatile, spacious SUV in the coming quarters. This new addition is expected to deliver a premium driving experience with modern features and generous interior space. It is expected to be the perfect fit for Malaysian drivers who appreciate adventure and exploration.

JETOUR, a premium SUV brand founded in 2018, has quickly made a name for itself in the automotive industry by implementing its pioneering “Travel+” concept.

This concept focuses on creating scenario-based and platform-driven products, providing customers with tailored solutions that cater to their needs and preferences. With this unique approach, JETOUR aims to revolutionise the SUV market by offering customization and versatility rarely seen in other brands.

Vice President of JETOUR International Kevin Xu said that the brand's entry into Malaysia represents a long-term commitment to growing innovation in the local automotive industry.

Furthermore, JETOUR Malaysia is poised for significant expansion in 2025 with the announcement of over 20 service outlets planned nationwide. In a remarkable display of commitment to redefining Malaysia’s SUV market, the brand is set to launch more than 10 new facilities of 4S and 3S centres in the first quarter alone.

With its ambitious expansion plans, JETOUR Malaysia is set to establish a comprehensive network of over 20 service outlets throughout the country. Showrooms will be strategically located in key areas across Peninsular and East Malaysia, including Selangor, Penang, Ipoh, Seremban, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak, ensuring nationwide access to its innovative vehicles and services.

The brand has also secured its supply of spare parts in Malaysia, indicating their commitment to providing a seamless sales experience and exceptional after-sales support.