Kia Launches New 3S Centre In Tampoi, JB

Naza Kia Malaysia, the official distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia recently launched its latest 3S outlet in Tampoi, Johor Bahru.

Owned and operated by authorised dealer Supreme Priority Sdn Bhd, the facility has a built-up area of 18,000 square feet with the capacity to display a total of 7 vehicles in the showroom, and accommodate over 100 cars per month with its two service hoist bays.

According to Naza Kia, the 3S centre, which is the brand’s sixth outlet in Johor, will be able to service the needs of Kia customers in Tampoi New Village, Skudai, Nusajaya, and also Larkin.

To date, Supreme Priority Sdn Bhd has invested RM5 million into this 3S outlet to include sales, service and spare parts facilities. It also has a showroom, customers’ lounge, kids’ area, meeting room, surau, parts storage room, washings bays and ample parking spaces for customers.

That being said, the brand new Kia 3S outlet is located at Lot 703, No. 58, Jalan Tampoi, Tampoi New Village, 81200 Johor Bahru.

