Great Wall Motor (GWM) previewed the TANK 500 at Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024.

GWM Tank 500 a vehicle designed with an off-road theme attached- is readily available as an alternative to the famous Toyota Land Cruiser.

Nearly the size as the latest Land Cruiser, Tank 500 is at 4,878mm long, 1,934mm wide and 1,905mm high and sitting on a 2,850mm wheelbase. Interior wise, it packs with luxury combo with leather seats as well as 12.3 inch panel instrument and 16.2 inch infotainment display.

The powertrain sits at 2.0T V6 + 9AT with maximum power of 258kW and 658Nm and they also claim that the vehicle can go from 0-100 in 7.3 seconds and achieve a fuel consumption of 10.79l/100km.

Last year, Tank 500 has launched at the 2023 Bangkok International Motorshow with three variants offered. Starting price range from RMB 335,000 (RM222k) to RMB 395,000 (RM261k).

If the TANK 500 has piqued your curiosity, then the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2024 is an event you won't want to miss. Taking place from December 5 to 11 at MITEC.