Edaran Tan Chong Motor has officially launched the Nissan Kicks e-Power with a price starting at RM113,800 at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024.

There are two variants available with VL of starting price at RM113,800. VLT costs RM121,800; meanwhile, VLT with two-tone options is RM125,800.

The price is slightly lower than its rivals, the Honda HRV e: HEV, which costs RM 141,900, and the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV, which costs RM 143,000.

Previously, ETCM revealed these model's specifications and mileage a few months ago. Nissan Kicks e-Power is an imported model from Thailand with second-generation e-Power hybrid technology, which is 100% motor-driven.

The Nissan Kicks e-Power breaks through with its game-changing range capabilities, leaving hybrid competitors in its dust. Thanks to its 1.2-litre engine that doubles as a battery generator, this SUV can clock a staggering 900 kilometres on a single charge, offering the kind of flexibility that drivers dream of. Plus, with its class-leading fuel economy of 21.7 km/l (under NEDC conditions) and a 41-litre fuel tank, the Kicks delivers a stress-free electric range experience.

Exterior-wise, the whole look gives a B-SUV vibe with a neat LED headlamp, roof rails, and 17-inch rims. The sizing is 4,290 mm long and 1,760 mm wide, which is bigger than Proton X50 and slightly taller than Cherry Omoda, which is 1,605mm in height.

There are three drive modes: Normal, Sports, and Eco. An enhanced e-pedal system comes into play when Sports and Eco modes are used, which can reduce brake usage by up to 70%.

Two variants are offered—the VL Mid Grade and VLT High Grade, which are equipped with zero-gravity seats, a 360-degree camera, an intelligent rearview camera, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, and cross-traffic alert, as well as the optional two-tone body colour.

Inside, The Nissan Kicks e-Power offers ample space and a large boot capacity, making it a practical choice for families.

With its unique e-Power technology and standout design, the Nissan Kicks e-Power is geared up to capture the attention of those seeking a distinctive hybrid driving experience, even if it means paying a bit more.