Perodua finally unveiled its new Electric Motion Online (EMO) EV Concept at the KL International Mobility Show 2024.

Perodua's highly anticipated upcoming EV has caught the industry's attention with its impressive specifications and competitive price point. Though the details are still scarce, the automaker has hinted at a price under RM90,000, sure to turn heads.

The hatchback is reported to boast a range of around 400km, powered by a CATL LFP battery with an estimated 50kWh capacity. A full AC charge is estimated to take 8 hours, while DC charging from 30-80% could take as little as 30 minutes.

What’s even more interesting is that Perodua targeted running this car with a 0-100km/h acceleration time of less than 7 seconds, which makes it the fastest Perodua model vehicle.

The model is expected to launch sometime in 2025 and targeting a production of 500 per month on initial phase.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this new EV product from Perodua at KLIMS 2024, which will be held at MITEC from 5 to 11 December.