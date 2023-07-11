Koenigsegg Gemera specs revealed - up to 2,300hp and 2,750Nm of torque!

Koenigsegg has unveiled the Client Specification Gemera, and the stats are insane.

Some of the specs for the Koenigsegg Gemera were shared together with the Gripen Atelier - the 'birthplace' for the Gemera from design, production, office, and even showroom space.

Regarded as the first ever four-seater 'megacar' in the world, the Gemera is said to offer the perfect balance between efficiency, power, and drivability. And boy oh boy, does it have a lot of power to deliver - over 1 megawatt to be exact.

Firstly, Koenigsegg took the Light Speed Transmission (LST) from the already ultra-impressive Jesko and developed it even further specifically for the Gemera and it's called the Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission (LSTT).

This is then paired with the brand's new "Dark Matter" E-Motor that produces 800hp and 1,250Nm of torque. Together with the LSTT four-wheel drive system and the Dark Matter E-motor as well as the 2.0-litre twin-turbo three-cylinder engine, the Gemera has the ability to punch out a 1,400hp and 1,850Nm of torque.





If that's not enough to get you excited, Koenigsegg also announced an even more powerful version of the Gemera called the Gemera HV8 or 'Hot V8'. This version is fitted with the same V8 engine from the Jesko and together with the Dark Matter e-motor, the output shoots up to 2,300hp and 2,750Nm of torque.

In other words, the Gemera HV8 will be the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth. Production will start in 2024. Insanity. INSANITY.