Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Koenigsegg Gemera specs revealed - up to 2,300hp and 2,750Nm of torque!

Koenigsegg Gemera specs revealed - up to 2,300hp and 2,750Nm of torque!

Auto News
 | 

Koenigsegg Gemera specs revealed - up to 2,300hp and 2,750Nm of torque!

Koenigsegg has unveiled the Client Specification Gemera, and the stats are insane.

Some of the specs for the Koenigsegg Gemera were shared together with the Gripen Atelier - the 'birthplace' for the Gemera from design, production, office, and even showroom space. 

koenigsegg gemera four seater megacar specs

Regarded as the first ever four-seater 'megacar' in the world, the Gemera is said to offer the perfect balance between efficiency, power, and drivability. And boy oh boy, does it have a lot of power to deliver - over 1 megawatt to be exact.

Firstly, Koenigsegg took the Light Speed Transmission (LST) from the already ultra-impressive Jesko and developed it even further specifically for the Gemera and it's called the Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission (LSTT).

koenigsegg gemera four seater megacar specs

This is then paired with the brand's new "Dark Matter" E-Motor that produces 800hp and 1,250Nm of torque. Together with the LSTT four-wheel drive system and the Dark Matter E-motor as well as the 2.0-litre twin-turbo three-cylinder engine, the Gemera has the ability to punch out a 1,400hp and 1,850Nm of torque.

koenigsegg gemera four seater megacar specs
 
If that's not enough to get you excited, Koenigsegg also announced an even more powerful version of the Gemera called the Gemera HV8 or 'Hot V8'. This version is fitted with the same V8 engine from the Jesko and together with the Dark Matter e-motor, the output shoots up to 2,300hp and 2,750Nm of torque.

koenigsegg gemera four seater megacar specs

In other words, the Gemera HV8 will be the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth. Production will start in 2024. Insanity. INSANITY.

 

Related Tags
Koenigsegg Koenigsegg Gemera Koenigsegg Gemera specs Koenigsegg Gemera HV8 Koenigsegg Gemera HV8 specs
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party