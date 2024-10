Leapmotor C10, a recent addition to the electric SUV market, has finally launched in Malaysia, with a price of RM159,000.

This unveiling also marks Stellantis’s first entry in Malaysia with the Leapmotor model. With only one variant, the electric SUV measures 4,739 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm.

The Leapmotor C10 is only offered with a rear-wheel drive single motor configuration. It provides 218 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 170 km/h.

It's powered by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with a single capacity of 69.9 kWh offered to global markets. This battery provides an impressive WLTP-rated range of up to 420 km on a single charge.

Aesthetically, the vehicle's overall shape is fairly plain, with traditional styling lines and a somewhat minimalistic approach rather than being at the forefront of design trends. Car aficionados will spot some cues inspired by Smart cars and the side profile takes a safe, classic German-inspired approach.

The rear boasts horizontal light bars, slim taillights, and a clean design that adheres to current domestic preferences. The design choices may not be as adventurous as some would like, but they create a balanced and cohesive look for the vehicle.

The C10's cabin design is minimalist, with clean lines and elements. The interior is available in two colour options which are Criollo Brown and Midnight Aurora. The build quality appears to be solid, but its durability over time remains to be seen. The car features a high-definition 10.25-inch instrument panel and a 14.6-inch central display.

The interior of the C10 also offers ample space, particularly in the rear, providing abundant knee room. While this extra depth might seem excessive, it allows for a comfortable sleeping space if needed. It also boasts a spacious boot with 432 litres of storage capacity when the rear seats are upright.

There are four colour options: Glazed Green, Pearly White, Tundra Grey, and Midnight Grey. The C10 also comes with a 6-year or 150,000 km warranty, and a 8-year or 160,000 km battery warranty, whichever comes first.