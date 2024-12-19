Leapmotor C10: Maserati-tuned driving experience

Few weeks ago ,we got the chance to finally test drive Leapmotor C10, which has made a striking impression when its first previewed back in September.

Embarking on a 216-kilometer journey from Bamboo Hills in Kuala Lumpur to the tranquil Mangala Resort in Gambang, Pahang, we put the Italian-tuned dynamics of this EV through its paces on a variety of terrains—from highway cruising to city weaving and navigating the twists and turns of B-roads. The outcome was a testament to the vehicle’s stellar performance.

The Drive and Range

On the open roads, the Leapmotor C10 was an absolute delight to pilot—its 218hp (160 kW) motor propelled the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 7.5 seconds, showcasing seamless acceleration and a top speed of 170 km/h. However, it was on the twisty roads of Genting that the Maserati-infused DNA truly shone through.

The C10’s handling is on par with its intent, making for a comfortable family ride but falling short of inspiring daredevil driving. The numb steering and lack of feedback discourage reckless behaviour, which is perhaps good for this vehicle class. The brakes, however, require patience as the initial bite can be grabby. It’s something worth to take note if you are planning to purchase the C10.

Speaking of range, on the road to Mangala, the Leapmotor C10 real-world range put its official WLTP rating of 424 km to the test, traversing 216 km while factoring in the uphill challenges of Karak Highway and a detour for lunch in Mentakab. The EV performed admirably despite these variables, with energy draw remaining within reasonable limits.

The C10 packs quite the punch with its fast-charging capabilities (a 0-80% top-up in just half an hour) and respectable range (424 km) from the lithium iron phosphate battery. It’s certainly a leap of faith to see that 100 km of range left at Mangala Resort, especially with the tendency of EV drivers to equate 100 km with range anxiety. But fear not, and the C10 has proved its mettle, handling the road trip efficiently despite being driven as it should be—like a car, not a museum piece.

Interior and space wise

The Leapmotor C10 lives up to its family car ethos, boasting ample legroom, headroom, and a hefty 435L boot space—with the ability to expand to a whopping 1410L when the rear seats are folded. From the moment you step inside, it's clear that this EV is designed for both comfort and convenience, ensuring everyone in the family enjoys a smooth, roomy ride.

With RM159,000 (original price). C10 offers great dimensional values as it measures for 4739mm in length, 1900mm in width and 2825 mm wheelbase.

Leapmotor C10 is the epitome of a "home away from home" in EV form. The oversized 42-inch fixed panoramic roof, complemented by ambient lighting, creates a sense of airiness that can only be described as refreshing. Materials are chosen with care, offering a premium feel at the top (soft-touch plastics) and durability where it matters (hard plastics for the lower cabin). Whether you're driving solo or packing up the family, the C10 will feel like a comfortable cocoon, blending opulence with pragmatism.

While the C10's infotainment system impresses with a generous 14.6-inch central display and a sleek 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, its novelty also brings a learning curve. Nearly all functions, from headlights to climate controls, fall under its domain. The initial interaction can feel a bit cumbersome, but once you get the hang of it, things start to click. No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay yet, but Stellantis Malaysia promises these features will arrive in due time.

Exterior and Final Thoughts

Aesthetically, the C10 is a mixed bag, with clean, traditional lines that lean toward safe rather than standout. The German-like front end is reminiscent of innovative design cues, and the side sculpting echoes a straightforward approach.

The rear, however, mixes things up a bit with a horizontal light bar, slim rear lights, and an uncluttered shape—perhaps catering more to its home market. Leapmotor opted for a straightforward launch, with just two trims and five color choices—Midnight Grey, Pearly White, Tundra Grey, and Glazed Green—prioritizing simplicity over endless customization.

Leapmotor C10 is the whole package, combining modern design, generous interior space, and a ride that's smooth as butter. It ticks all the right boxes for a family car, offering extended range and a sense of security that's sure to quell range anxiety.