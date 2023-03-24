Editor's Pick
  4. Like sedans? Too bad - VW CEO confirms next-gen Passat will be wagon-only

Auto News
 | 

Volkswagen has confirmed that the Volkswagen Passat sedan model will be discontinued in Europe.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, announced that the next-generation model for the Passat will be marketed exclusively as a wagon. We're not sure why this is the move from VW considering that the Passat was the best-selling car within its segment in Europe last year.

volkswagen passat sedan discontinued 2023

Anyway, the all-new Volkswagen Passat wagon will be launched sometime within the third quarter of 2023 followed by the targeted deliveries starting in September. Production-wise, the location has been moved out of Emden, Germany to Bratislava, Slovakia.

VW also mentioned that the next-generation Passat will be developed by Skoda, another great-selling brand under the Volkswagen Group umbrella thanks to its Superb model. The second-best-selling sedan in Europe will also join the next-gen Passat at the new assembly plant in Bratislava.

volkswagen passat sedan discontinued 2023

Moving towards the future of the very popular Volkswagen Passat, it'll most likely make use of the MQB platform together with cleaner and more eco-friendly powertrains to meet the stricter Euro 7 emission regulations.

Next-gen PHEV tech has already been confirmed for the Skoda Superb, so it wouldn't be a surprise if that is shared with the upcoming Passat wagon. For now, it is sad for us to say "Auf Wiedersehen" to the Passat sedan (we're hopeful that it'll make a return in the future).

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

