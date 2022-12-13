Loke gets cracking on airline fares, wants more frequent flights to combat high ticket prices

Transport Ministry wants airlines to increase flight frequencies to combat high prices during the festive season.

It looks like the new government and its newly appointed ministers are hitting the ground running with the most recent directive coming from the Transport Ministry, which has instructed airlines to increase flight frequencies to combat high ticket prices caused by the festive season.

Picture credit: The Star

According to NST, Transport Minister Anthony Loke wants to ensure a balanced supply and demand for tickets to help reduce dynamic pricing.

He said there had been many complaints about high ticket prices due to dynamic pricing, particularly for those travelling to and from Sabah and Sarawak.

"There should be no excuse for companies to refuse this measure, which could potentially help reduce or maintain ticket prices," he told reporters as reported by NST.

He said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) had given its commitment to the cause and would be extending the operating hours of airports, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, to beef up the efforts.

"The operating hours are currently from 10am to about 11pm. CAAM is committed to extending the operating hours to a week before and after Chinese New Year as well as other festive celebrations.The ministry will also monitor airline companies that regularly delay flights," he said.

Loke also took the time to mention that aviation industry will see a much-needed improvement next year in terms of flight time thanks to the implementation of new systems.

The introduction of the Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs) and Standard Instrument Arrivals (STARs) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of air control.

"This will help shorten the landing time and also save fuel consumption which can decrease operational costs for companies. It is estimated to be able to save some RM500 million per year for KLIA. Not only this will help the aviation sector, it can also help us reduce carbon emissions," said the transport minister.



