Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Free Download – iCar Asia Limited
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Lorry Driver Killed In 5 Vehicle Accident Along NSE Near Nilai

Lorry Driver Killed In 5 Vehicle Accident Along NSE Near Nilai

Auto News
 | 

Lorry Driver Killed In 5 Vehicle Accident Along NSE Near Nilai

This afternoon at KM280 of the North-South Expressway, an accident involving 5 vehicles occurred when a trailer lorry on the northbound lane veered across the barrier into oncoming southbound traffic.

It impacted another trailer lorry travelling northbound as well as two cars (looks to be a silver Mercedes-Benz E-Class and red Mitsubishi Outlander) and a motorcycle leaving one deceased, four others injured, and one managing to escape unhurt.

It goes without saying that this caused long stretches of the highway to be clogged at a standstill as first responders worked to manage the situation.

The Malaysian Highway Authority had advised motorists to avoid that stretch of highway and find alternative routes to their destination. Contra-flows were initiated to disperse the 5km-long traffic jams that ensued.

Clips of the accident have gone viral, taken from the perspective of individuals on foot at the scene as well as of windscreen-mounted dashcams.

The footage shows driver of the northbound lorry suddenly and mysteriously losing control before cutting across two lanes before ploughing through the guardrail and into the path of oncoming southbound vehicles.

At this time it is not known what caused the driver’s sudden loss of control.

Related Tags
North South Expressway NSE PLUS Accident Lorry Highway Fire and Rescue
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party