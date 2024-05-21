Malaysia Autoshow 2024: BMW i5 M60 xDrive & BMW 520i unveiled - Est from RM340,000

BMW Malaysia kicked off the media day for the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 with the launch of two new members of the BMW 5 Series family, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive and the BMW 520i CKD.

The i5 M60 xDrive marks the second all-electric model in the BMW 5 Series line-up alongside the BMW i5 eDrive40. Unlike the i5 eDrive40 and its single electric motor setup, the i5 M60 kicks it a few notches with a dual-motor AWD configuration that punches out a much heavier 601hp and 795Nm of torque.

3.8 seconds is all it takes to hit 0-100km/h before swiftly arriving at its top speed of 230km/h. It may be powerful, but it can also cover quite a distance on a single charge thanks to its 83.9kWh space-saving high-voltage battery.

Fully charged, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive can go up to 516km (WLTP) and with the new Max Range function, that number goes up by 25% by limiting its power output, speed, and deactivating some comfort functions.

Supporting up to 22kW of AC charging as standard, the new i5 M60 also supports up to 205kW of DC charging. When you're connected to one with that much juice, 10-80% SoC will only require 30 minutes. Either one won't take too much of your time in getting back on the road again with little to no range anxiety.

Other highlights include:

M Performance kidney grille

BMW Iconic Glow exterior package

Exclusive M Sport Pro parts

21-inch aerodynamic wheels

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

BMW Curved Display with BMW Operating System 8.5 + more

The 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive is estimated at RM480,000 and there's a multitude of exterior and interior colour options for you to choose from to make the i5 M60 individually yours.

If you're still a bit unsure about this whole all-electric thing, perhaps the new locally assembled 2024 BMW 520i might suit you better. Sharing a similar exterior facade as the BMW i5, the 520i gets its juices from the B48 four-cylinder engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup that pushes out 208hp and 330Nm of torque.

0-100km/h is completed in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 230km/h. The addition of the mild hybrid system also enhances its overall efficiency and at the same time, reduces emissions while not sacrifising any of its BMW luxury and style.

It does, however, run on a slightly smaller set of 19-inch aerodynamic wheels to help with its overall comfort and also keep your wallet slightly happier when the time comes to change those rubbers out with new ones.

As for the interior, the 2024 BMW 520i comes with:

BMW Curved Display

12.3-inch instrument display

14.9-inch touchscreen Control Display

Redesigned iDrive Controller

Wireless charging tray + more

Just like the i5 M60, the new 520i also comes in a variety of exterior colour options to pair with two interior options - Veganza Perforated with Quilted Black and Veganza Perforated with Quilted Espresso Brown. The asking price? RM340,000.