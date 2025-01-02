Carlist.my
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  Malaysians can now pay traffic summonses through MyJPJ app

Malaysians can now pay traffic summonses through MyJPJ app

Auto News
 | 

Malaysians can now pay traffic summonses through MyJPJ app

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that Malaysian motorists can now pay their traffic summonses to the Road Transport Department through MyJPJ app.

Loke mentioned that the new feature allows citizens to settle their summonses more easily through mobile phones.

“Technology like this makes things easier for the public and enhances JPJ’s efficiency. However, digitalisation is an ongoing process.

“JPJ must continue to adapt to technological advancements and the needs of the public in the future,” he quoted from Malay Mail.

The feature is available under the JPJ summonses on the homepage of the app.

Print

