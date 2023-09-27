Mazda 3 breaks record in Malaysia: Carving a niche market for themselves with the help of a loyal fanbase! 

In the C-segment lead by the Honda Civic, you'd expect Mazda 3 to be completely shattered in terms of sales numbers by the powerhouse - and you're right!

Mazda 3 has no business even trying to go toe-to-toe with the 11th-generation Civic - codenamed FE. We all know who's winning this battle - especially given the Mazda 3 was released way back in 2019 while the new Civic was released last year.

But, the thing is, neither Bermaz (the distributor) nor Mazda (the manufacturer) are focused on competing with Civic or aggressively pursuing high sales volumes for the Mazda 3. This is because they're aware that due to it being an imported (CBU) vehicle, they won't be able to match the locally assembled (CKD) Civic's price anyway. They'd rather maintain a certain level of exclusivity and count on the loyal fanbase to show up - and they did!

The now 4-year-old Mazda 3 has shattered its own sales records in Malaysia! While the sales numbers are just a fraction of the Civic, it doesn't matter to Mazda. And, this only proves the BM/BN generation Mazda 3 is aging like fine wine.

In the first quarter of 2023, 314 units of Mazda 3 were shipped out, while an impressive 883 units were registed in the second quarter. This brings it to a total of 1,197 units sold in the first half of 2023, marking an all-time high for the Mazda 3 in Malaysia - meanwhile, the Mazda CX-5 remains the top-selling model for the company, with 3,252 units sold till June 2023.

The Mazda 3's surge in popularity is a testament to its unique appeal - drawing buyers who value its craftsmanship over obvious practicality and reasoning. It's timeless design and work of art defies conventional logic.

Equipped with either a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine, it provides a responsive and dynamic driving experience. Even though it may not be the most powerful, it handles corners with finesse, ensuring a comfortable ride for passengers.

Despite the odds stacked against them and other obvious economically better options, the Mazda 3's popularity remains undeterred. This showcases the distinct preferences of buyers, affirming that each car caters to a specific niche.

In conclusion, the Mazda 3's record-breaking sales in Malaysia demonstrate that it has successfully carved out its own niche in the market. Its appeal, combined with a committed fanbase, proves that it's not just a car - it's a sensation. As the Mazda 3 continues to defy expectations, it's clear that its legacy is only set to grow stronger.

The Mazda 3 comes in 2 different body specs - Sedan and Liftback. Below are the Mazda 3's variants offered by Bermaz Malaysia:

Sedan:

1.5 L - RM 149,000

2.0 L High - RM 155,000

2.0 L High+ - RM 165,000

Liftback:

1.5 L - RM 149,000

2.0 L High+ - RM 165,000

2.0 L Ignite Edition - RM 174,000

