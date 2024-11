Mazda CX-60 will make its first public entrance at the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) . This premium Japanese SUV enters the scene to rival established players like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60.

But the question is, which powertrain are being offered here? The details are still being hidden, but the Mazda CX-60 offers several lineups in each country.

In the Philippines, the model has powerful 3.3-litre inline-six engine options to choose from: a petrol-powered unit with 284hp and 450Nm of torque and a diesel option with 254hp and 550Nm. Both engines has mild-hybrid technology, providing efficient performance and a smooth ride. Each engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal handling and control.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, the Mazda CX-60 offers a choice of a 3.3-litre petrol engine or a more affordable 2.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. On the other hand, Singaporeans have a different option, skipping the 6-cylinder engines and opting for the 2.5-litre engine with rear-wheel drive.

But according to the government’s incentives for hybrids, the perfect option might be the one available in Europe with a hybrid motor and a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor that gives 327hp and 500Nm. Also available is a 17.8kWh battery that can travel 60km on EV power.

This Premium SUV itself was built differently from CX-5 as it has Mazda Sky Activ Multi-Solution Architecture with dimensions of 4745mm long, 1890mm wide, 1680mm tall with a 2870mm wheelbase.

The price also still under wraps but the price estimation might be pretty similar as entry level SUVs like BMW X1, Volvo XC60 – which will starts roughly at RM210k