Mazda's current EV portfolio is relatively small, but the debut of the EZ-6 model, an all-electric sedan first introduced in China, positions the brand to expand its EV offerings globally, with right-hand drive models planned for markets like Malaysia.

This move strengthens Mazda's overall electrification strategy, allowing the brand to better compete in the rapidly growing EV market.

To recap, the EZ-6 is an elegant D-segment sedan based on the company's KODO design. It features interesting elements like a panoramic glass roof, frameless windows, and sleek headlights.

Developed on the EPA1 platform from Changan and similar to their Deepal L07, the Mazda EZ-6 is available in both pure electric and range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) versions

The all-electric version of the EZ-6 is equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor that delivers 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) of power and 320 Nm of torque, drawing power from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. This battery supports fast charging, bringing the battery from 30% to 80% state of charge (SoC) in just 15 minutes.

In addition to the pure electric model, Mazda offers a Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) variant of the EZ-6, featuring a smaller 18.9kWh or 28.4kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery. This REEV variant is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated gasoline engine, which acts as a generator to charge the battery, providing an impressive extended range of 1,301 km when combined with a full petrol tank.

If Mazda brings the EZ-6 sedan to Malaysia with the highest specification priced at RM230k, it would be ideal to offer both EV and REEV options to local buyers.

However, that might not be the case, and perhaps Mazda has another plan by shifting its focus towards the premium market, as evidenced by the recent spotting of the highly anticipated Mazda CX-60 in Malaysia ahead of its official launch.

This SUV is one of the first models built on Mazda's new Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. It features a front-engine longitudinal layout with rear-wheel drive, departing from the brand's previous models.

You never know what Mazda's gonna do next, but they might be able to take their game to the next level if they get serious about electric cars. They've got potential for sure, so we'll just have to wait and see what they've got up their sleeve