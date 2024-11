Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also launched its Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43, which are priced at RM425,888 and RM498,888, respectively.

The newly released Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4Matic Coupé combines hybrid and electric technologies to offer a practical, eco-friendly solution for modern drivers. The improved hybrid driving program seamlessly transitions between gas and electric modes, prioritizing electric mode in urban areas for a quieter, more environmentally friendly driving experience.

The vehicle's impressive range of over 100 km on electric power (WLTP) addresses everyday needs, while the inclusion of an 11 kW three-phase AC charger and a mode 2 charging cable provide added flexibility and convenience.

The GLC Coupé stands out with its sleek, sporty profile, accentuated by the AMG Line exterior and 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, further highlighting its athletic look. The vehicle's confident presence is also defined by a panoramic sliding sunroof, aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs, and polished aluminium roof rails, all working together to create a cohesive and dynamic style.

Interior-wise, the model is equipped with an AMG Line interior to broaden its sportiness aspect, with an Artico man-made leather seat. There is also a 12.3-inch high-resolution screen in front of the driver and an 11.9-inch central display. The GLC Coupé has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled for seamless connectivity.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43, on the other hand, delivers an impressive 421 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. This mild hybrid second-generation RSG enables coasting and energy recuperation functions for enhanced efficiency, The AMG GLC 43 Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

The exterior stands out with sporty silhouette by a seamless flow from the front to the rear. It also includes 21-inch AMG Y-spoke light alloy wheels and brake callipers painted silver.

The AMG GLC Coupe also has an performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, interior and a centre console with metal-structure finish and for added level of comfort, the AMG GLC Coupe’ comes with Burmester 3D surround sound system, MBUX augmented reality for navigation, keyless-go comfort package, driving assistance package plus, and ambient lighting.