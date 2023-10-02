Mercedes-Benz Malaysia produces 38 globally recognized technician and 42 apprentices for 2023, courtesy of their 3-year Advanced Modern Apprenticeship (AMA) program

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia marks a milestone as 38 apprentices successfully graduated from their Advanced Modern Apprenticeship (AMA) Program, while also welcoming a new cohort of 42 apprentices for 2023. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to nurturing the next generation of automotive professionals.

The AMA Program, known for its in-depth training, has produced over 900 skilled technicians since its inception in 1984. The recent 42 graduates are now globally-recognized Mercedes-Benz technicians and will contribute to the brand's service network.

Best student of the 2023 cohort, Fakharuddin bin Abu Hanipah, recipient of the Best Student Award, expressed gratitude by saying, “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia for the incredible opportunity I have had over the past three years. This program has provided me with the skills and knowledge essential for navigating the dynamic automotive industry. I am appreciative of the guidance offered by our knowledgeable trainers and excited for the next phase of my journey.”

In addition to the graduates, including five from Montfort Boys Town, have joined the program this year. This partnership signifies Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's commitment to providing opportunities for aspiring talents in the automotive industry.

The collaboration with Montfort Boys Town includes a "Train the Trainer Collaboration," where Mercedes-Benz Malaysia imparts technical skills and expertise training on Mercedes-Benz vehicles to Montfort's trainers. This initiative aims to enhance the training curriculum and promote interest in the apprenticeship program.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's dedication to education and skills development continues to shape the automotive industry's future leaders, ensuring excellence in customer service and vehicle quality.

In addition, the graduates will also be offered job opportunities within the company’s service network after the completion of the program.