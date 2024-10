Mercedes-Benz Malaysia renewed its partnership with Nicol David Organisation for the third year, contributing RM100,000 to support the "Little Legends" and "Ibu Legends" programs. The renewed partnership highlights Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's commitment to quality education and sustainability.

Through these programs, Mercedes-Benz aims to empower children and mothers with the knowledge and skills to protect the planet and contribute to their communities.

“By equipping the “Little Legends” with essential knowledge and skills, we aim to empower them to lead their communities toward a more sustainable future. We are also proud to extend our impact through the “Ibu Legends” programme, supporting the mothers of these young leaders and fostering a holistic approach to community sustainability.

“Sustainability is for all ages, and through these initiatives, we are passionate about cultivating a sense of environmental responsibility across generations,” said Amanda Zhang, CEO and President of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, in a press statement.

Nicol Ann David, Founder and Head Coach of the Nicol David Organisation, said, The ongoing partnership with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia unlocks the potential within each child and mother, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to the environment and their communities.

The handover ceremony was in conjunction with an "Ibu Legends" workshop that brought together 35 mothers to learn about parenting and climate change.