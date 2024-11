Mercedes Benz has launched six models today with “Luxury Like No Other” lineup and among it is the all-new AMG G 63 which showcase the most robust looks and performance.

The all-new Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine. It gives 430kW with provides 585hp and 850 Nm.

A new feature is the combination with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator (ISG). This electrification provides an additional 15 kW (20 hp) of boost and 200 Nm of torque for a short time.

The run for 0-100 km/h time is 4.4 seconds. With the added AMG Performance Package, it can hit a top speed of 240km/h.

The appearance also gives luxury inside and out as the front end features AMG- specific radiator shell and large air inlet grilles in the front bumper. The AMG Night Package also brings sporty with bold design in black or dark chrome. There are also Red-painted AMG brake callipers, perforated brake discs, and 22-inch AMG cross- spoke forged wheels round off the exterior design

The interior also includes a sliding sunroof, an instrument panel in Nappa leather, elements in diamond design and active multi-contour seats, including the energizing package plus with massage function and seat climate control. The cabin is further enhanced with an AMG carbon-fibre trim and Nappa leather upholstery.

The price for Mercedes Benz AMG G63 is RM1,948,888 the models will be at Mercedes Benz Autohaus in Mutiara Damansara for display starting today to November 10th.