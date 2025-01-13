Mitsubishi Motor Malaysia upgrade limited XPANDER unit – dealer optional accessories available, priced at RM104k

Mitsubishi Motor Malaysia (MMM) announced the limited-edition Mitsubishi Xpander 2025, which comes with three additional accessories -dealer-optional accessories- and only 200 units are offered to interested buyers.

The three additional accessories involve synthetic leatherette seats, a driving video recorder front & rear and an all-round monitor, which is priced at RM104,980.

The XPANDER, with dealer-optional accessories, strikes the perfect balance between style, functionality, and affordability. It is perfect for customers looking for these premium features while maintaining a more affordable choice than the XPANDER Plus variant.

Buyers are encouraged to visit the Mitsubishi Online Showroom or any authorized Mitsubishi Motors dealer showrooms to learn more about XPANDER’s ongoing promotions, such as fuel rewards, 2-Year Free Maintenance, and the Prosperity Reward.