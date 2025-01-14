Mitsubishi Organize ‘Drive Your Ambition’ Festival In Miri, Sarawak

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is ecstatic to welcome car enthusiasts and adventurous souls to the “Drive Your Ambition” brand festival.

This action-packed 4x4 experience will be held on 18 and 19 January 2025 at ParkCity Eastwood, Miri, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attending the “Drive Your Ambition” festival gives enthusiasts the exclusive opportunity to experience the power and capabilities of the all-new Mitsubishi Triton, as they take it for a spin across an array of challenging obstacle courses.

MMM is inviting attendees to put the Triton through its paces and discover its superior off-road prowess firsthand, showcasing the vehicle's exceptional performance and endurance in real-world scenarios.

There is also a series of exciting challenges to drive the Triton and experience the car motorsports-derived handling as they navigate through obstacles such as water wading, hill climbs, gravel pits, mud pits, and side traverses.

Navigate challenging obstacles using Triton’s key features, the Super Select 4WD-II system, which offers four options: 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time four-wheel drive), 4HLc (locked center differential), and 4LLc (locked center differential with lower gears). These work in tandem with the seven drive modes, including on-road modes, an increase over the four off-road modes in the previous model.

The Mitsubishi Triton boasts seven distinct drive modes tailored for both on-road and off-road environments, delivering optimal performance across diverse terrain types.

This versatile vehicle also offers a practical Single Cab variant, allowing participants to evaluate its superior towing capabilities by navigating a range of demanding obstacles while transporting a hefty 1-tonne load of palm oil. The festival offers attendees the chance to experience firsthand the Triton's impressive versatility and strength, showcasing its durability and real-world practicality.

The event also offers exclusive promotions and gifts for participants, including Diesel Rewards and 2-year free maintenance for all the-new Triton. Book a Triton at the event and receive a Naturehike Cooler box worth of RM150. You can also test drive the Triton and take home a Naturehike Camping Stool and an all-new Triton tote bag.