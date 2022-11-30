More caravans on Malaysian roads soon? Do we want this?

MITI, ECERDC and Knaus Tabbert AG want to kick-start the RV industry in Malaysia.

Apparently, the recreational vehicle (RV) industry has the potential to bring in billions of ringgit worth of investments into Malaysia, which is why The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) are looking into expanding its presence here.

As reported by the New Straits Times, MITI deputy secretary general Datuk Sri Norazman Ayob has said that his ministry is working closely with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and ECERDC to attract high-quality investments, such as that of the RV industry to provide sustainable growth for the nation.

He said this at the RV Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate handover to Knaus Tabbert AG, a German company which makes motorhomes and caravans which has officially set up shop in Malaysia.

The VTA approval for roadworthiness will allow for the authorised sales and distribution channel of new caravans under its own category, thus easing its financing and insuring requirements.

Knaus Tabbert AG chief executive officer Wolfgang Speck says the company looks forward to working with ECERDC to set up an RV manufacturing facility in the East Coast region.

For now though, the caravans from Knaus Tabbert will be fully imported, but they are working towards SKD assembly(semi-kocked down) and if there is enough demand, moving on the CKD operations.

"We also look forward to work with Malaysian companies for dealership opportunities and opening more caravan parks in the country to encourage Malaysians to embrace this new lifestyle and take full advantage of the country's beautiful landscape," said Speck.

Knaus Tabbert AG recently received VTA certificates for its Sudwind 500FU and KWE-Sport 500 Q caravans by the Road Transport Department (RTD).

Based on RTD data, there are a total of 742 RV vehicles registered and driven on local roads as of today, which includes, 500 caravan, 115 motorhomes, and 67 trailer caravan.

What do you think? can the RV industry boom here? are Malaysians interested in caravaning?