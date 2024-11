Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry might impose fees for physical driving licenses and road tax next year.

However he did not specify the exact amount of the fees.

Loke also confirmed that the road transport department (JPJ) will continue to focus on digitalisation efforts, to enhance the current system and improve the overall efficiency of its services.

“Next year, we will announce an initiative for those who still want to print their physical licences. There may be a charge for printing the physical cards,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

In February last year, Loke announced that physical road tax stickers would no longer be required for display on privately owned vehicles, as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to digitise JPJ’s services.

In January this year, he said MyJPJ app users could share their digital road tax with others using the new “Kongsi LKM” function.

Furthermore, Loke said that over one million road tax and licence renewal transactions had been completed through the MyJPJ app since its launch two years ago.

“As of Oct 31, the (revenue collected) via MyJPJ had reached nearly RM121 million.

“The app’s usage has significantly contributed to improving efficiency for the public and the department, and there has certainly been savings in terms of printing costs,” he said.