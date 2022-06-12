MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 To Operate This Week - Low Ridership Expected

The MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1, which stretches 17.5 kilometres from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu is ready to operate.

The line will begin operating at 3pm on June 16, but MRT Corp is cautious over ridership numbers throughout the 12 stations, ahead of its launch next Thursday.

According to FMT, Putrajaya line project director Amiruddin Ma'aris said the increase in private vehicle purchases during the Covid-19 pandemic likely meant that fewer people would use public transport.

"We expect ridership to increase slowly, given that the purchase of private vehicles has not been decreasing, in part due to the SST tax exemptions.

"The public will continue to use private vehicles as they service their car loans rather than take on extra transportation expenses," he told FMT at a media briefing for the Putrajaya line.

He urged the government to implement policies to encourage greater use of rail and bus services.

"Infrastructure and services must come with the relevant policies," he said. "All these push and pull factors must come together for people to opt for public transport."

But for those who will utilise the new line, here's some information about the new rail service.

The new line will be served by a total of 20 train sets, with each train set comprised of four carriages with a total capacity of 1,200 passengers.

The trains are driverless and will be fully automatic in operation.

Joining the operation of the Putrajaya line on the same day are 13 feeder bus routes, which will serve the residential and commercial areas of Bandar Sri Damansara, Taman Ehsan, Taman Kepong, and Bandar Baru Selayang.

Seven of the stations will also have park-and-ride facilities, offering a total of more than 2,800 parking bays.

The 12 stations which will be open are:

Kwasa Damansara Kampung Selamat Sungai Buloh Damansara Damai Sri Damansara Barat Sri Damansara Sentral Sri Damansara Timur Metro Prima Kepong Baru Jinjang Sri Delima Kampung Batu

Phase 2, from Kampung Batu to Putrajaya, will begin operations in January 2023.