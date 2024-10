NETA Auto & KCM Ground has finally debuted its NETA’s first flagship store in Malaysia, in Ampang. The opening store marks the mission to make the smart vehicles more accessible while elevating the entire car-buying experience.

Zhou Jiang, Vice President of Neta Auto, said he is confident about the location, which is close to major landmarks and transportation hubs.

“With the strong support of local partners like KCM Group, we are confident that our high-tech, affordable EVs will resonate with Malaysian consumers as EV adoption accelerates across Southeast Asia,” he said.

The opening of Neta's flagship Ampang also marks the brand's aim to open a network of 20 dealerships by the end of 2024.

One of the main highlights is that the NETA Auto Flagship in Ampang is celebrating its opening by delivering the first 50 units of NETA to customers in Malaysia, which has officially launch on July 25th.