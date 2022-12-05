New Ford 3S Centre in Penang coming soon - RM16.6 million investment

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has literally broken new ground to make way for the construction of its upcoming Ford 3S Centre in Penang.

With an investment of RM16.6 million, SDAC is looking at enhancing the new Ford 3S Centre with the latest customer service experience and as well as branding for the folks living in the Northern region.

45,000 square feet with 18 service bays

The huge investment will see the birth of a new Ford 3S Centre that spans 45,000 square feet. SDAC also plans to equip it with 18 service bays and a vehicle display area that can showcase a total of six different vehicles at a time.

State-of-the-art facilities will also be highlighted in this new and upcoming Ford showroom in line with Ford's global standards. The groundbreaking ceremony took place where the new showroom will be built along Jalan Baru in Seberang Perai.

According to Turse Zuhair, Managing Director of Sime Darby Auto ConneXion, said, "This is indeed a significant milestone for us. As a 3S Centre offering end-to-end services, the facility will offer greater convenience and accessibility for Malaysians. This investment is a clear reflection of our commitment to meet the needs of the market, as we strive to raise the bar in elevating the customer experience."