New Isuzu D-Max Launched In Malaysia – 11 Variants, New 1.9L Ddi Bluepower Engine, From RM80k

The much-anticipated introduction of Isuzu smallest and most efficient engine, the 1.9-litre Ddi Bluepower four-cylinder turbodiesel, has come full circle with the introduction of the new Isuzu D-Max pickup truck. This is the third and most extensive facelift of the (RT50) D-Max which was first introduced in 2013, and after the first facelift in 2016 (RT85), and another minor update in 2018.

The new 1.9-litre Ddi Bluepower engine, dubbed RZ4E replaces the older 2.5-litre VGT (4JK1) turbodiesel and promises even better fuel economy (a longstanding trademark of Isuzu engines), bulletproof reliability, lighter weight, and lower emissions. The larger (4JJ1) 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel will continue to serve as the most powerful engine of the D-Max pickup range.

Isuzu Malaysia has introduced an extensive range of 11 variants to cater to a larger audience of buyers. There are two entirely new variants, the 1.9-litre 4x2 MT Lo-Ride (cheapest double-cab variant), and new 1.9-litre 4x2 AT Hi-Ride, this is how the D-Max Range shapes up now:

Single-Cab (Manual Transmission)

1.9L VGS (6-MT): RM85,799

3.0L VGS (5-MT): RM92,838

Double-Cab (Manual Transmission)

1.9L VGS 4x2 (6-MT) Lo-Ride: RM80,149

1.9L VGS 4x2 (6-MT) Hi-Ride: RM86,699

1.9L VGS 4x4 (6-MT) Hi-Ride Type B: RM96,699

1.9L VGS 4x4 (6-MT) Hi-Ride Type P: RM105,999

3.0L VGS 4x4 (5-MT) Hi-Ride Type B: RM106,738

Double-Cab (Automatic Transmission)

1.9L VGS 4x2 Hi-Ride (6-AT) Hi-Ride: RM100,049

1.9L VGS 4x4 (6-AT) Hi-Ride Type B: RM104,599

1.9L VGS 4x4 (6-MT) Hi-Ride Type P: RM115,799

3.0L VGS 4x4 (5-MT) Hi-Ride Type P: RM120,838

The new 1.9-Litre RZ4E engine develops 150PS @ 3,600 rpm (up by 10 percent over the 2.5L) and 350 Nm of torque between 1,800 rpm and 2,600 rpm (an improvement of 9 percent). The new engine is mated to new six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

All this while halving the road tax costs to RM399.20 (previously RM839.20 for the 2.5L) in Peninsula Malaysia. Similar (52 percent) reductions of road tax prices apply in Sabah and Sarawak too. The 1.9-litre Ddi Bluepower D-Max is also the first pickup truck in Malaysia to be conferred the Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) status by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The 3.0-litre variant, by comparison, produces 177 PS at 3,600 rpm and 380 Nm of torque between 1,800 and 2,800 rpm. The 3.0-litre engine is paired with five-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

In terms of aesthetics, depending on variant, the new D-Max sports a redesigned front grille, new LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and new fog lamp garnish design. Along the flanks, there are new 18-inch alloys wheels and a sticker decals that run along the lower edge of the doors. Round the back, the major highlight is the new (optional) tailgate assist function which dramatically reduces the effort required to open/close the tailgate.

On the inside, the new D-Max receives newly designed leather seats and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is hooked up to an 8-speaker audio system. There’s an additional USB charging port for added convenience of rear seat passengers. Auto Start/Stop and auto-folding side mirrors are other notable highlights of the new model.

The new D-Max also features for the first time, Hill Descent Control (HDC) which makes for safer descending of slippery slopes. New too is the Vehicle Launch Assist (in the 1.9L Ddi) which increases initial torque on gradients of 25 percent or more. This feature allows the car to be quicker off the line without suffering the effects of turbo-lag when accelerating from idle.

All variants are supplied with ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, and Hill-Start Assist as standard. All variants are also supplied with a minimum of two-airbags, excepting the 3.0-litre 4x4 AT-Premium variant, which receives a total of six-airbags.

A total of six colours are offered depending on the variant, highlight colours include the Red Spinel and Blue Sapphire. Customers who purchase their D-Max between now and 31st October 2019 are entitled to a special 5-year unlimited mileage and free maintenance package, terms and conditions apply.

