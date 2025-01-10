Next-Gen 2026 Toyota HiLux Spied In Thailand - No TNGA-F Platform Shift, Powertrains Maintained

The next-generation Toyota HiLux has been spotted undergoing testing in the pickup truck haven of Thailand, but it seems the much-anticipated update may not be the ground-up redesign some were expecting, evidenced by spy photos published by local outlet Headlight Magazine reveal the heavily camouflaged ute, with covers concealing its front and rear ends.

However, the exposed middle section reveals doors that closely resemble those of the current model, suggesting this iteration will be a refresh, perhaps an extensive one, rather than a complete overhaul.

This approach aligns with Toyota’s recent strategy seen with the Camry and the reportedly upcoming next-generation RAV4 (which we still miss in the Malaysian market), where cost-cutting measures avoided entirely the need to develop new platforms. Instead, the automaker is focusing on significant updates while retaining existing architectures.

The HiLux currently uses Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform, which debuted in more than 2 decades ago in 2004 and was significantly updated in 2015. The upcoming HiLux model will mark the third generation of the truck to ride on this ageing platform, despite initial speculation that it would transition to the newer TNGA-F underpinnings.

The TNGA-F architecture already serves as basis for several of Toyota’s newer large vehicles, including the LandCruiser 300 Series, Tundra, Prado, and Tacoma. The Tacoma, which serves as the HiLux’s even larger counterpart in the U.S competing against the Ford F-150, even offers hybrid power options. However, it appears the HiLux will continue with the IMV platform for now, prioritising cost efficiency over a complete redesign.

Although much of the vehicle is camouflaged, the new HiLux is expected to incorporate Toyota’s latest design language. Drawing inspiration from the updated Camry, the ute could feature a honeycomb grille and sharper, more defined panel edges. These updates aim to modernize the HiLux’s appearance while keeping its rugged appeal intact.

Under the bonnet, the familiar turbo-diesel 1GD 2.8-litre and 2GD 2.4-litre four-cylinder engines are expected to be carried over, though they may be tweaked to meet stricter Euro 6 emissions regulations, potentially involving the addition of AdBlue for compliance or the broader adoption of Toyota’s 48-volt mild-hybrid ‘V-Active’ technology. Toyota had previously indicated a commitment to offering hybrid versions of all its vehicles, excluding its GR performance lineup.

We’ll have more news of the upcoming major refresh of the venerable Toyota HiLux as it nears its final form during its development time in Thailand. The new model is expected to make its debut at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show that’s scheduled to take place in late March.