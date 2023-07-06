Next-gen Perodua Bezza in the works - to be launched by 2025

Editor's Pick
Auto News
 | 

Perodua has started its plans for the next-generation Perodua Bezza or compact sedan model and they're looking to launch it in the next two or three years.

Perodua's president and CEO, Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, mentioned this earlier this week during the Asian Compact Sedan Design Competition (ACSDC 2023). For the next few years, the Perodua Bezza will go through a complete redesign planning and the complete model change will be ready for launch as early as 2024.

Perodua is also working closely with the Malaysian Design Council (MRM) to not only organise the Asian Compact Sedan Design Competition, but also to gather as much inspiration as possible to create a more ASEAN-oriented design for the next-generation Bezza.

A platform like this can gather a pool of young talents and ideas that will hopefully create even more appealing Perodua models in the future. The competition will also consist of entries from university students as well as professional designers, NST reported.

Eight finalists will be selected from the ACSDC 2023 in the next seven months where they will then develop a full-scale model and present the designs before the winner is picked. What's up for grabs? RM100,000 worth of prizes and incentives.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

