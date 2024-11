Although the launch of Nissan Kicks e-Power has not been announced yet, the specifications of this upcoming model in Malaysia have been revealed, and it is quite an impressive hybrid car.

Nissan Kicks e-Power is an imported model from Thailand with second-generation e-Power hybrid technology, which is 100% motor-driven.

The model offers a significant advantage in terms of mileage, with up to 900 kilometres of range, thanks to its 1.2-litre engine, which is used as a generator to charge the battery.

With a 41-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel economy of 21.7 km/l (under NEDC driving conditions), this model offers a worry-free electric range experience, making it an intriguing option as the Malaysian government prepares to phase out fuel subsidies in 2025.

There are three drive modes: Normal, Sports, and Eco. An enhanced e-pedal system comes into play when Sports and Eco modes are used, which can reduce brake usage by up to 70%.

Exterior-wise, the whole look gives a B-SUV vibe with a neat LED headlamp, roof rails, and 17-inch rims. The sizing is 4,290 mm long and 1,760 mm wide, which is bigger than Proton X50 and slightly taller than Cherry Omoda, which is 1,605mm in height.

Two variants are offered—the VL Mid Grade and VLT High Grade, which are equipped with zero-gravity seats, a 360-degree camera, an intelligent rearview camera, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, and cross-traffic alert, as well as the optional two-tone body colour.

Speaking about the interior, unlike all the other Chinese carmakers, which are trying to outdo each other with fancy features, Nissan keeps it simple like the OGs.

As soon you get inside, you can already see its simplicity by the knobs for the air-conditioning, lever for the steering adjustments, and toggles for the side mirrors are all within easy reach. The rear-view mirror camera is also a unique feature exclusive to the Kicks, accessible through a simple flick of the stalk. There's something to be said about this car's 'old school' simplicity, where you don't have to dive into a touchscreen to adjust all sorts of stuff. The screen is also packed with an 8-inch touchscreen that has AppleCar Play and Android Auto

The Nissan Kicks e-Power offers ample space and a large boot capacity, making it a practical choice for families. However, one notable drawback is the lack of rear air conditioning vents, a significant issue in Malaysia's hot climate. This absence of rear air conditioning may be a dealbreaker for some, particularly for families with young children or those who frequently travel in groups.

With all the great specs revealed, the price is yet to be announced, and it might be soon enough – hoping it will bring good news with a great price cause it might be a dealbreaker for Nissan to try and step up their game after being silent for quite a while .