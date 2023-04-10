No-camo 2023 Nissan Almera facelift spotted in Thailand

The 2023 Nissan Almera facelift has been spotted in Thailand yet again.

This time around, it's a lot clearer than the previous public encounter earlier this year but with all of its camouflage removed. With the second sighting going viral on social media, it wouldn't be long before it is launched officially in the country, and perhaps, in Malaysia soon after?

With no camo in sight, we can see that the new 2023 Nissan Almera facelift now comes with a much sportier facade, particularly up front. The new Nissan V-Motion corporate face and grille can be seen in a clearer picture (despite the photo angle).

From this, we can confirm that the Almera spotted in Thailand will most likely share the same front hexagonal-styled grille with horizontal slats as the model's North American version, the Nissan Versa. Quite an outstanding look, if we say so ourselves.

In terms of firepower, the 2023 Nissan Almera facelift will most likely maintain the current 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that churns out 100PS and 152Nm of torque. There is, however, the possibility of the Almera running the same hybrid powertrain as the Nissan Kicks e-Power.

If that happens to be true, you'll be looking at a Nissan Almera that can kick things up a notch with its bigger 1.2-litre engine that's mated to the Nissan e-Power electric motor that produces 136PS and 280Nm of torque (129PS & 260Nm in Singapore). Stay tuned for more updates, folks.