Possible Flash Floods in Six States Announced by The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS)

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has issued a preparedness notice for the possibility of flash floods and thunderstorms in several areas in Johor, Perak, Kedah, Pahang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Through an official statement, JPS is informing everyone that based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department's (MetMalaysia) rainfall forecast, the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) system and the JPS flood forecasting model, there is a risk of flash flooding in several locations caused by the upcoming heavy rainfall.

"This notice is issued to allow all residents, especially in areas at risk, to be aware of the possibility of flash floods for that period," according to the statement.

Here is the list of potentially affected areas:

Kedah

Bandar Baharu (Sungai Batu)

Kulim (Terap)

Temerloh (Semantan)

Bentong (Sabai as well as the surrounding areas)

Pahang

Hulu Selangor (Ulu Bernam)

Hulu Langat (Ulu Langat)

Selangor

Jelebu (Kenaboi, Glami Lemi as well as the surrounding areas)

Negeri Sembilan

Kuala Pilah (Langkap as well as the surrounding areas)

Johor

Johor Bahru (Jelutong, Tanjong and Kupang) and Pontian (Jeram Batu, Sungai Karang and surrounding areas)

Perak