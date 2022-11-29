Possible Flash Floods in Six States Announced by The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS)Auto News
The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has issued a preparedness notice for the possibility of flash floods and thunderstorms in several areas in Johor, Perak, Kedah, Pahang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.
Through an official statement, JPS is informing everyone that based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department's (MetMalaysia) rainfall forecast, the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) system and the JPS flood forecasting model, there is a risk of flash flooding in several locations caused by the upcoming heavy rainfall.
"This notice is issued to allow all residents, especially in areas at risk, to be aware of the possibility of flash floods for that period," according to the statement.
Here is the list of potentially affected areas:
Kedah
- Bandar Baharu (Sungai Batu)
- Kulim (Terap)
- Temerloh (Semantan)
- Bentong (Sabai as well as the surrounding areas)
Pahang
- Hulu Selangor (Ulu Bernam)
- Hulu Langat (Ulu Langat)
Selangor
- Jelebu (Kenaboi, Glami Lemi as well as the surrounding areas)
Negeri Sembilan
- Kuala Pilah (Langkap as well as the surrounding areas)
Johor
- Johor Bahru (Jelutong, Tanjong and Kupang) and Pontian (Jeram Batu, Sungai Karang and surrounding areas)
Perak
- Larut
- Matang and Selama (Hulu Selama, Hulu Ijok and Selama)