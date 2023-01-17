Editor's Pick
  4. Pandan Indah bomb attack suspects charged with murder

Auto News
The married couple involved in the Pandan Indah bomb attack has been charged with murder by the Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Both suspects aged 30 and 33 were jointly charged for the murder of 29-year-old Cho Lim Fong using a homemade bomb that was placed on the bonnet of his car in front of a restaurant at Jalan Pandan Indah 1/22. The incident took place on 29 December 2022 at around 9 pm.

Death penalty if convicted

pandan indah car bomb attack suspects*Image credit: Sin Chew

Both individuals were charged under Sections 302 and 34 of the Penal Code where if they are convicted, the crime carries the punishment of the death penalty. No plea was recorded by the court when the charge was read out to the couple.

The Star did however report that the lawyer representing the couple requested bail for the woman in order to take care of their two children ages five and seven. That request, however, was objected to by the deputy public prosecutor. The next mention of the case will take place on 23 March 2023.

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

