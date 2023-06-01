Penang LRT project expanded to Include Tg Bungah route, says Transport Minister Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced that the planned light rail transit (LRT) system in Penang will now include a route to Tg Bungah, extending northwards along the island's beachfront.

The revised LRT project will consist of 27 stations over a 29-km stretch, with the entire system being elevated. MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd has been selected as the project delivery partner, and the goal is to complete the LRT within five years.

“The entire project will be elevated. We are on a fast-track basis to have the LRT. Our completion period is within five years.” said Loke, according to The Vibes.

The project will be implemented in stages, starting with the island and potentially expanding to Butterworth and Kepala Batas on the mainland.

The financing model and depot location are still being discussed, prioritising transparency and public involvement.

“We are also discussing with the state government on where to site the depot. It has been agreed that the location will be inland and not on the reclaimed Penang South Island site," said Loke, according to The Vibes.

Land acquisition is expected to be minimal, and the private sector may be invited to participate in a joint venture with the government.