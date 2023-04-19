Perak's AMY vehicle registration plate proving to be popular, RM6 million worth of bids

Perak's AMY vehicle registration plates manages to collect RM6 million worth of bids.

Looks like the AMY registration plate issued by Perak's Road Transport Department(JPJ) is proving to be popular as the vehicle registration plate 'AMY 1' received a bid for as much as RM400,000, which was the highest during the five-day bidding period that started April 9.

According to Berita Harian, the bid exceeded the number plate of the 'AKU' series which were issued in August 2017. The number plate AKU 8055 was bid at a price of RM74,000 while that of AKU 1 was RM207,898.90.

Perak JPJ Director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said after AMY 1, AMY 2 to AMY 9 each fetched a bid of more than RM80,000 each.

He said that his party managed to collect RM6 million in bids for the 'AMY' series registration number in the session, which ended on April 13.

"There are only 16 numbers left involving the popular AMY series," he said at the recent Road Safety Campaign program in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023.

"Through the 'AMY' series, I see that people have a lot of disposable income considering that almost all the numbers have been taken and owned," he said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, who is Perak's Member of the State Legislative Assembly expects more than three million vehicles to enter Perak, including those who are using the North-South Highway in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, especially during the peak hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

