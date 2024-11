The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is investigating a crash involving civilian vehicle and a police car that is believed to have been escorting a VIP at Kilometre 259 of the North-South Expressway (NSE).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said they had received information regarding the incident.

“Information of the crash that went viral was when the PDRM officers were escorting a VIP on the NSE.

“The investigation found that a crash took place on Nov 16 at KM 259 of the North-South Expressway heading south involving two vehicles based on the report received,” he told Bernama today.

A video circulating online has captured the shocking moment when a security vehicle escorting an unknown VIP crashed into a Proton Saga, which had nearly come to a halt to allow the convoy to pass.

A 54-second video captured the incident on a rainy highway, where the police escort car was suspected of speeding in the rain before colliding with the rear of the Proton Saga, causing the driver to scream in shock.

A child could also begins to start crying loudly, although it was unclear if this was due to shock or pain.

The Facebook posting saw nearly more than 600 reactions and 527 shares.