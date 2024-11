The Porci Exclusive Trackday wrapped up on a high note, leaving organizers overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude. This event wasn't merely a driving experience; it marked a meaningful interaction between the brand and auto enthusiasts, highlighting a sophisticated car culture for a broader audience.

A heartfelt thank-you goes to all participants whose enthusiasm made the event possible. For Porci, track days transcend typical marketing activities—they offer a hands-on way for customers to engage with the brand's culture. Feedback from attendees, mainly loyal customers, provided invaluable insights into performance and driving dynamics, driving the brand's dedication to continual improvement and innovation.

The event's success was due in large part to the efforts of the dedicated organizing team, media coverage, and generous sponsors. Michelin Malaysia, Racing Z, and LIQUI MOLY played crucial roles in creating a professional and safe experience, showcasing the fusion of passion and technology. Special thanks also go to Porci Community members for their generous contributions, exemplifying the unity within the car community.

On behalf of Porci Specialist and the Porci Community, founder Edwin Liew extends his deepest appreciation to all sponsors for their unwavering support and trust, which made the track day an unforgettable success.