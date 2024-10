Toyota Prius has embarked a new Guinness World Record for the lowest fuel consumption after driving from Los Angeles to New York with just 2.53L/100km.

Driven by Wayne Gerdes, a renowned hyper-driver, this journey tests the Prius's efficiency in diverse conditions.

According to Gerdes, the car showcased its robust fuel economy and reliability and set new standards for eco-friendly, long-distance travel.

“For a record attempt like this, it’s a lot of planning. And, if things change, you have to switch up your plan. Reroute. Figure out what you’re going to be able to do to achieve that goal,” he said.

Gerdes put the Prius through a range of demanding conditions, including mountain roads at high altitudes and the scorching heat of the Mojave desert, and still achieved a remarkable fuel economy of 2.53L/100km (39.5km/L). This figure shattered the previous 3.7L/100km (27km/L).

The model used was powered by Toyota's 5th generation hybrid system, 2.0L variant with 194hp and 206Nm of torque. It's 0-100km/h in just 7.1 seconds. You can find the Toyota Prius recond here at Carlist.my.